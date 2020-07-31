Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.23 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

