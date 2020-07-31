Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,060 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,939,917 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,476. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

