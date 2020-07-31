Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 101,697 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $54,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

C stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.