Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

