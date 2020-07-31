Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,912,415 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,912,415 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 506,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,864,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

