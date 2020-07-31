MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.20. 8,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,023. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

