Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 225,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,023. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.