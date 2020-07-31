Monero (XMR) Price Tops $83.26 on Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Monero has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $83.26 or 0.00739390 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $80.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,650,131 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Bitbns, BitBay, Kraken, Coinbe, Exrates, DragonEX, Coindeal, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Nanex, Binance, Livecoin, TradeOgre, Coinut, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Ovis, Graviex, Poloniex, Huobi, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, B2BX, Coinroom, Bitlish, Exmo, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Crex24, Liquid and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

