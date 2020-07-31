Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $90.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

