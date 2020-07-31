Morgan Stanley Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $43.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut FirstEnergy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 267,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,275,598. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

