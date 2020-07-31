Morgan Stanley Increases Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target to $11.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

STAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,772. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

