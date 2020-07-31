Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

COOP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 96,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,576. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

