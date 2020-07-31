Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 345,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

