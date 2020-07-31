Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 310.07%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Msci stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.01. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,392. Msci has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.44.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

