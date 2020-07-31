M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.23. 39,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,935. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

