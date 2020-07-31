NAGA Price Hits $0.0421 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $9,335.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAGA has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.32 or 0.04949248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008104 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

