National Bank Financial Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.33.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.99. 413,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,648. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

