National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.28 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.14-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,585. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

