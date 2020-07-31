Needham & Company LLC Boosts Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $105.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.43 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,648.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at $58,823,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,410,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,299,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 553,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.