Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.