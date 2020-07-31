Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 180,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,197. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.