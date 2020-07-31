Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. 476,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,745 shares of company stock worth $8,155,009. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.