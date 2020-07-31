Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 578,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,301. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,276,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,009 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

