Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.73. 36,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

