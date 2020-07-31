North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.32. 36,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,396. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of $241.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.77.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$198.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$91,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,821,523.07. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.94 per share, with a total value of C$208,113.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,113. In the last three months, insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,542.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

