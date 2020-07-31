Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.59. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 213,563 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares during the period.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.