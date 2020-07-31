NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39.

NYSE NWE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 156,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,527. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.14.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

