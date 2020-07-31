Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,789,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 490,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 213,197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 121,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. Research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

