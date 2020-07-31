Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 37.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,784. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

