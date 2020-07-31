Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Set at C$0.05 by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has been assigned a C$0.05 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 91.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of OBE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.59. 18,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.77.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($10.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

