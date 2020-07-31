Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.77. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 9,591,824 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

