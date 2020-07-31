Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.66. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 55,596 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

The firm has a market cap of $550.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

