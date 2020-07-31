OmiseGO 24-Hour Volume Tops $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, IDCM, BitForex and CoinTiger. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Binance, Kucoin, Livecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, FCoin, Tokenomy, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, BitBay, Upbit, Bithumb, COSS, Cobinhood, C2CX, Crex24, Bit-Z, Ovis, DDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Zebpay, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Independent Reserve, Neraex, TDAX, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Huobi, ZB.COM, BitForex, Exmo, IDAX, Poloniex, IDCM, CoinEx, BigONE, Braziliex, B2BX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Vebitcoin, Iquant, CoinBene, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, AirSwap, Coinone, Liqui, IDEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, GOPAX, ABCC, Cryptopia, BitMart, Coinrail and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

