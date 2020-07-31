Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.78 million.Omnicell also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

