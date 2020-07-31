OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,743. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

