Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Acquires $14,328.20 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 2,311 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,328.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 917,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,353. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,837.39.

On Friday, May 22nd, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Brian Choi acquired 6,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 16,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,678. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 108.4% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

