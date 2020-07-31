Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,315. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

