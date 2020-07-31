Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,946. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

