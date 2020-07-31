O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 690.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

