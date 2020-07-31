Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.265-12.528 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.63.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,898. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

