Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. 36,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

