PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 658,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $401,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 1,045,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,246. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

