Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.88-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3264-21.3264 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.35 billion.Paypal also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.46.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,592,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The company has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

