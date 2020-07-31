Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38494-5.38494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.88-3.88 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.88. 825,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

