PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.35. PBF Energy shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 4,286,055 shares trading hands.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

