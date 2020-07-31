PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.43 million.PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.18-1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,545. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Insiders have sold 19,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.