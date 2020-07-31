Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Sells A$294,000.00 in Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) insider Terence Harvey sold 200,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.01), for a total transaction of A$294,000.00 ($201,369.86).

Terence Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Terence Harvey sold 200,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$203,000.00 ($139,041.10).

Perseus Mining Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.58 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of A$1.51 ($1.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

