Philip Koosed Sells 25,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 11,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $159.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.