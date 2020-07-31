Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.44. 116,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,986. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

