Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. 2,512,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

